Geraldine C. Booth, age 91, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.
The visitation and funeral will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
A full obituary with times and location will run on Monday.
