Geraldine C. Booth, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Geraldine C. Booth, age 91, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 9:30 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Geraldine Catherine Noe was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in West Allis, Wis. to the late Raymond and Florence (Steinbarth) Noe. On Aug. 16, 1947, she was united in marriage with J. Donald “Doc” Booth in Richwood. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved being with her family and always looked forward to family reunions. She was a dedicated Packer fan. Throughout the years, she enjoyed camping and traveling; she also enjoyed fishing with her family and friends. Geraldine loved to crochet and was very gifted at it, winning several blue ribbons at the fair for her beautiful christening gowns. She was a past member of Hickory Nut Homemakers and the Women of Westford. Geraldine was also a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Donald (Gail) Booth, Neshkoro, Joan (Don) Woods, Beaver Dam, Laurie (Bob) Whitrock, Beaver Dam, and Diane Thompson (fiancé, Jeff Rennhack), Reeseville; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Noe of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Catherine Weinberger; two infant grandchildren, Amber Marie and Joseph John Woods; and her six siblings.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
