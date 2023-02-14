April 11, 1945—Feb. 10, 2023

PORTAGE – Geraldine C. Harvey, age 77, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Gerri was born on April 11, 1945, in CT, the daughter of Gerald and Eunice (Gindel) Hall.

She worked for Petro Truck Stop, and at Divine Savior Nursing Home caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Gerri was a “mom” to everyone and was a member of New Life Christian Church in Lodi. She was an excellent cook, especially making fried corn and Lithuanian food. She loved the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick; five children: Patricia Young, Rick (Christine) Dionne, Sherri Miron, Michael (Melanie) Dionne, Steve (Debbie) Dionne; a brother, Billy; a sister, Dorothy; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law: Don Young and Ed Miron.

Memorial services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com), Portage, WI, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Mitch Falk officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on February 17, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for a memorial.