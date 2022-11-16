Dec. 1, 1936—Nov. 14, 2022

Surrounded by loved ones, the Lord extended His hand to Geraldine “Geri” Zirbel on November 14, 2022, when she peacefully entered her eternal home.

A funeral service for Geraldine will take place on Monday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Browns Corners with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville and again on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Browns Corners.

Geri was born on December 1, 1936, to Ernst and Hilda (nee Schwartz) Schneiter in the Town of Knowles. She grew up in Leroy and shared fond memories of climbing trees, reading books and playing with the neighborhood kids.

She met the love of her life, William ‘Willie’ J. Zirbel, in 1953, at Zivko’s Ballroom in nearby Hartford. They were married on June 18, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa and continued to waltz and polka throughout their 65-year marriage.

Geri was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Browns Corners, serving on multiple committees, including the quilting circle where the group made quilts for both international charities and local homeless shelters. She coupled this with her love of rummaging, always on the lookout for sheets and blankets which she meticulously washed to be repurposed for much-needed comfort.

Geri also brought comfort through her delicious desserts. She tediously made from scratch butterhorns, birthday cakes and dozens of various batches of Christmas cookies during the holidays. She was best known for her schaum torte, which delighted family, friends and church luncheon attendees.

She was an avid gardener and devoted much time to her beautiful perennial gardens. Her green thumb meant that plants often needed to be ‘thinned’ and she generously shared plants with family and friends. In this sense, a part of her will live on and bring joy for years to come.

Known for a strong work ethic, Geri worked at several companies and made lifelong friends along the way. This includes the furniture company, Rilling-Endlich, and Tab Products, from which she eventually retired.

Geri is survived by six children: Dennis (Laura) Zirbel; Debra (Roy) Hale; Cindy Zirbel Wrucke; Brian (Nancy) Zirbel; Mark (Susan) Zirbel; and Jodi (Douglas) Marose; 13 grandkids: Justin, Kelly, Brandon, Ben, Sarah, Nick, Megan, Ian, Erica, Tyler, Sawyer, Stephanie and Cassie; and 21 great grandkids: Ainsley, Willa, Hayden, Charli, Seth, Myles, Myka, Addison, Noah, Owen, Shea, Alex, Wiley, Aubrey, Brody, Claire, Quinn, Brynn, Thatcher, Blakeleigh and Watson. She is further survived by two sisters, Lillian Wondra and Georgia Schneiter; two brothers, James and Kenneth Schneiter; and one brother-in-law, Richard (Judith) Zirbel.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willie; her parents; brothers, Maynard, Milford, Norman, Orville, Gerald, Jay; sister, Donna Mae; and infant grandson, Nathaniel.

Special thanks to Geri’s neighbors John and Sue Shoettel for their care and support.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Browns Corners.

Koepsell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com