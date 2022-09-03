Sept. 2, 1934—Sept. 1, 2022

MONTELLO—Geraldine “Gerry” Joan Freitag, age 87, of Montello passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Gerry was born at home in the Town of Buffalo, Marquette County to Clifford and Genevieve (Rygiewicz) Kusick on September 2, 1934.

She graduated from Montello High School in 1952. She married Donald S. Freitag in Pardeeville on November 21, 1953. They met while she was selling popcorn and he was refereeing a Montello High School basketball game. Together they owned and operated Freitag’s Grocery Store in Montello for many years. Donald preceded Gerry in death on January 10, 2003.

Gerry enjoyed spending time with her large family, raising many kitty cats, and driving her Pontiac Firebird.

Gerry is survived by her five children: Shelley (Dick) Freitag-Dufour of Montello, Scott (Cher) of Montello, Sally Freitag of Wautoma, Stacy of Montello and Shawn of Sun Prairie; as well as four grandchildren: Chadd Freitag, Alicia (Adam) Kramp, Nicholas (Ashley) Freitag, and Katrina Freitag. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Brandon, Sawyer and Scarlett. Gerry is further survived by siblings: Patricia Bean Dencker, Dan (Joannie) Kusick, David (Lynne) Fuhrman, Gerald (Nancy) Fuhrman and Lorelee (Mark) Lamb; as well as sister-in-law, Joanne Knoch; brother-in-law, Tom Freitag; and other extended family members.

Gerry is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Kenneth Fuhrmann, husband, Donald, brothers: Tom (Grace) Kusick and John Knoch and granddaughter, Genevieve Dufour.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine Freitag will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello beginning at 4:00 PM and will conclude with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at the church. Father Savio Yerasani will preside and burial will follow the service at the Montello City Cemetery.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com