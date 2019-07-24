Geraldine J. Sjoquist, age 82, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away July 17, 2019, at the Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. She was born December 15, 1936, to James and Agnes (Piers) Horton in Gary, Indiana.
Geraldine was united in marriage to William Thomas; they later separated. To this union, seven children were born. She later married Lloyd Sjoquist.
Gerri’s passion in life was God and family. She lived to please and for whoever that knew her, they felt loved and spoiled whenever they were in her presence. There wasn’t a baby or child that she didn't want to hold and rock. One expected many kisses and she was always generous with those. She gave all when cooking for family and would spend hours in the kitchen to prepare. She lived for her family and touched hearts for all that knew her. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; her children, Ronn (Therese) Thomas of Plover, Wis., Brian (Carlyn) Thomas of Necedah, Wis., Chris (Lisa Frank) Thomas of Easton, Wis., Cindy (Burl) Stainbrook of Necedah, Wis., Scott (Kris) Thomas of Mauston, Wis., Brent (Bonnie) Thomas of Nekoosa, Wis. and Jerry (Wendy) Thomas of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; many grandkids, great-grandkids; and three stepchildren; and her brother, James (Linda) Horton Jr. of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Agnes; and her first husband, William Thomas.
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 3 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
