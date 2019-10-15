PENCIL, ARK. - Geraldine M. Gregor (nee Wittig) formally Affeld, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, in Pencil, Arkansas at the age of 83 years. She was born July 30, 1936, the daughter of Lester and Velda Wittig. Geraldine is survived by her husband, Stephen Gregor of Mena, Arkansas; and her children, Cheryl A. (Arthur) Wakeman of Chesapeake, Virginia, Gary Affeld of Juneau, Wis., Wendy (Donald) Peschl of Reeseville, Wis., Michelle (William) Kroll of Sherwood, Wis., and Jim Affeld of Juneau, Wis. Loving grandmother of William and Mary Wakeman, Megan and Emily Kroll, and Jessica Bloom; and precious great-grandchildren, Lola, Braxton and Brody Wakeman, and John Bloom.
Dear sister of Vernon Lester (Yvonne) Wittig, of New Berlin, Wis. and their four children, Rachel, Daniel, Jeremy, and Joshua; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husbands, William A. Affeld of Juneau, Ray Maywald, Mena, Ark.
Graveside service is Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 1 p.m. at Juneau City Cemetery, Juneau, Wis.
Rev. Paul Schupmann will officiate. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.
