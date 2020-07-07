Gerhardt, Stuart A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE - Stuart A. Gerhardt, 81, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020 due to complications of dementia. He was born June 12, 1939 to Arman and Evelyn (Gall) Gerhardt in Painesville, Minn.

He grew up in Owen, Wis. and graduated from Owen-Withee High School. Stu then graduated from Madison Business College in the court reporting program. He was employed as a court reporter for Columbia County retiring after 37 years. He served his country in the Air National Guard for 20 years. Stu was one of the original founding members of the Dual County Community Band. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, fast cars, and a good cigar. He will be remembered by many as “the guy with the hat and the cigar.”

Survivors include his wife Carla; daughters Janelle (Tom) Moe of Ashland and Justine (Rob) Johnson and granddaughter Anna all of Holmen; step-children Mike Bulgrin of Wyocena, Eric (Caty) Bulgrin of Pewaukee and Nicole Bulgrin; and step-grandson Kayson of Pardeeville. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Aaron Johnson.

Memorial services with social distancing guidelines will be held Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Jen Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage or Park Lake Management District, P.O. Box 114, Patrdeeville, WI. 53954. The family would like to thank the staff at the Remington and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care. The funeral service will be available view at https://youtu.be/sL0caGl1UD0. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.