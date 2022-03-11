May 15, 1952—March 9, 2022
RANDOLPH—Geri G. Randt, age 69, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home in Randolph after fighting ALS for the past 8 months.
Visitation for Geri will be at Harvest Evangelical Free Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Andy Shanholtz officiating.
Geri was born on May 15, 1952 in Champaign, IL to Gerald and Neva Hester. She worked as a realtor for the past 15 years until her health forced her to retire. Geri loved the Lord and she enjoyed her church and the many friends there. She had a passion for painting and enjoyed arts and craft projects. Geri cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never forgot a birthday and enjoyed getting the family together for holidays.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Randt of Randolph; five children: Keri (Steve) Sieler of Kewaskum, Gordon “Buddy” (Melissa) Gossink of Greenleaf, Tranton Gossink of Waldo, Chad (Kelly) Randt of the Twin Cities, and Keegan Randt of Crandon; five grandchildren: Chelsy (Kyle) Herring of Horicon, Jake (Melanee) Paul of Horicon, Emry Gossink of Manitowoc, Peyton Watermolen of Greenleaf, and Willow Kavanaugh of Greenleaf; four great grandchildren: Hudson & Marshall Paul, and Nena & CeCe Herring; seven siblings: Lee (Cindy) Hester, Michael (Faye) Hester, Cheryl (Deane) Fischer, Carol-le (Mark) Stewart, Tina (Harry) Roberts, Vickie (Tom) Wildule, and Christopher Ireland; other relatives and friends. Geri was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Brad Ireland.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
