Gerike, Nancy Ann (Cottinie)

Nancy worked 42 years at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, where she accomplished much and was respected by all of her co-workers. She started out as a food service worker and worked her way up throughout her years. Nancy eventually graduated at the top of her class at UW-Baraboo with her associate degree and retired as Director of Admissions at St. Clare/SSM Health. She spent the last few years of her working career traveling with SSM Health to start up new hospitals around the country and implementing the software she helped develop. Nancy took great pride in her work, accomplishments, and enjoyed all of her colleagues.

Aside from her work life, Nancy was a member of the American Legion and lifelong, enthusiastic member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship in her hometown of Briggsville. She often volunteered for the Sauk County Humane Society with her granddaughter, Jessica. Nancy always had a strong Faith and volunteered for Trinity Lutheran Church as a grief liaison. She found fulfillment helping families navigate their grief. After she retired, Nancy volunteered at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Reedsburg, teaching second graders to read.