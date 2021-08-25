Gerike, Victoria Lee Irene "Vickie" (Abbs)

LOGANVILLE - Victoria Lee Irene "Vickie" (Abbs) Gerike, age 64, of Loganville, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family after a 23-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, Wis., with the Rev. Paul Crolius officiating. Burial will be at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newport Township, Wis. A visitation will be held at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m.
Vickie was born April 10, 1957, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of John and Helen (Klaetsch) Abbs of Baraboo. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Vickie was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Wisconsin Dells, where she married John Gerike on Sept. 11, 1976. They began their life together, raising a family and farming near Lake Delton. Vickie learned to drive tractor, raise cattle, milk cows and anything necessary to keep the family farm going. While doing all this, she managed to graduate from MATC-Madison with a medical transcription degree and continue to develop her artistic abilities, whether it was woodworking, gardening, refurbishing furniture, or baking and decorating cakes for her passion. She loved to design and make quilts. Each of her grandchildren and many of her friends were gifted with handmade quilts. One of her dreams was fulfilled this summer when she published her quilting book, "County Seats," with 12 quilts designed and made by her.
Vickie's true passion, however, was her love for all her family, friends, and everyone who needed help. Several young children besides their own spent time living with Vickie and John. Vickie made several trips to Northern Canada with LAMP to teach Bible school to the indigenous children. It took all the courage she could muster to get on the small plane and land on the water. Her trust in Jesus as her Lord and Savior is what gave her the strength to get through the pain and suffering of cancer and its treatments. Her biggest wish for her family and friends is for them to know that Jesus died for all their sins, so they too can live forever in heaven with Jesus and see her again. One of her favorite sayings is "Be There."
Vickie is survived by her husband of over 44 years, John; two sons, Joshua (Heidi) Gerike and Aaron (Tasha) Gerike; five grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, Rebecca, Jacob (Josh and Heidi) and Tanner (Aaron and Tasha); her parents, John and Helen Abbs of Baraboo; brothers, Victor (Leonice) and Randy (Kimberly); a sister, Debbie Abbs; brothers-in-law, Mike, Mark (Namsun) and Stephen (Gina); sisters-in-law, Dawn (Paul) Kacmar and Dian (David) Burge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily; a brother, Bobby; a sister, June; parents-in-law, Ted and Ruth Gerike; a specially close cousin, Kathy Gruett; and sister-in-law, Nancy Gerike.
Memorials may be made out to the Emily Gerike Youth Director Fund.
Vickie's family would like to thank all the friends and family who helped in any way. Your visits with Vickie and food brought were much appreciated. The Agrace team was exceptional. A phone call in the middle of the night would have a nurse here within the hour. Kevin, Brook, Karen and Treanna and all the rest of you – you truly are a blessing. Thank you.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
