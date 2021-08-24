Gerike, Victoria Lee Irene "Vickie" (Abbs)

Vickie's true passion, however, was her love for all her family, friends, and everyone who needed help. Several young children besides their own spent time living with Vickie and John. Vickie made several trips to Northern Canada with LAMP to teach Bible school to the indigenous children. It took all the courage she could muster to get on the small plane and land on the water. Her trust in Jesus as her Lord and Savior is what gave her the strength to get through the pain and suffering of cancer and its treatments. Her biggest wish for her family and friends is for them to know that Jesus died for all their sins, so they too can live forever in heaven with Jesus and see her again. One of her favorite sayings is "Be There."