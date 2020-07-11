Gerke, Duane C.

NORTH FREEDOM - Duane C. Gerke, age 88, of North Freedom, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.
He was born on June 5, 1932 in North Freedom, the son of Carl and Gladys (Bender) Gerke. Duane was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 26, 1953, he was married to the former Patricia G. Hinz. Duane was a draftsman at Hankscraft for 43 years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the North Freedom Fire Department. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and trap shooting.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; two children, Sherry (Tyson) Bengston, of Wonewoc and Shawn (Tammy) Gerke, of Whitewater; four grandchildren, Alicia (Michael) Steinfadt; Jacob Dobbs; Emily (Ernesto) Magana; Josh LaBelle; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Sarah Dobbs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Carol Quinn officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. There will be a visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Keeping in line with the county guidelines, a maximum of 50 people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks will be highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the North Freedom Fire Department would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
