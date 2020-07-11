Gerke, Duane C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH FREEDOM - Duane C. Gerke, age 88, of North Freedom, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

He was born on June 5, 1932 in North Freedom, the son of Carl and Gladys (Bender) Gerke. Duane was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 26, 1953, he was married to the former Patricia G. Hinz. Duane was a draftsman at Hankscraft for 43 years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the North Freedom Fire Department. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and trap shooting.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; two children, Sherry (Tyson) Bengston, of Wonewoc and Shawn (Tammy) Gerke, of Whitewater; four grandchildren, Alicia (Michael) Steinfadt; Jacob Dobbs; Emily (Ernesto) Magana; Josh LaBelle; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Sarah Dobbs.