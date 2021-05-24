Gerke, Patricia G.

NORTH FREEDOM—Patricia G. Gerke, age 86, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the University Hospital in Madison. She was born on July 14, 1934, in North Freedom, the daughter of Kermit and Martha (Apker) Hinz. On December 26, 1953 she was united in marriage to Duane C. Gerke. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2020. She had been employed for many years at Gerber in Reedsburg. Patricia enjoyed sewing, gambling, crafts, fishing, hunting, traveling, and especially trips to Manitowish Waters in northern Wisconsin.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Duane; and granddaughter Sarah Dobbs.

She is survived by her children: Sherry (Tyson) Bengtson of Wonewoc, and Shawn (Tammy) Gerke of Whitewater; four grandchildren: Alicia (Michael) Steinfadt, Jacob Dobbs, Emily (Ernesto) Magana, and Josh LaBelle; and four great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Patricia will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 noon until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.