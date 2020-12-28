 Skip to main content
Gerken, Ralph Lee
Gerken, Ralph Lee

BARABOO—Ralph Lee Gerken, age 79 of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows. Ralph, son of Archie and Fern (Henthorn) Gerken was born Oct. 23, 1941 in Sylvan Township, Richland County. He worked as a Ranger at Devil’s Lake State Park until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, especially carving wood decoys.

Survivors include his children, Robin Teasdale and Michael (Wendy) Gerken, all of Baraboo; friend, Carole A. Gerken; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Shirley) Gerken of Neenah and his sister, Janet Gerken of Richland Center as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private inurnment will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

