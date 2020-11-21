Gerritsen, Catherine

Catherine was born on Nov. 27, 1932, in Alto, Wis., a daughter of Steven and Carrie (Looman) Westhuis. On Oct. 24, 1952, she was united in marriage to Charles Gerritsen in Waupun. Catherine was employed at the Christian Home as a social worker for many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, as well as the Ladies sextet. and participated in Faith and Fellowship group. She enjoyed reading the Bible, singing and having coffee with friends. Catherine loved her family dearly and they were always number one.