Gerritsen, Charles "Chuck"

Chuck was born in the Town of Waupun on Dec. 13, 1933, son of Henry and Aliene (Nummerdor) Gerritsen. He was united in marriage to Catherine Westhuis on Oct. 24, 1952, in Waupun. Chuck entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1957-1958. He was employed at the Farmers Elevator as a manager for forty-two years and a number of years at Forest Mound Cemetery. In his earlier years he enjoyed working on the family farm and playing softball. He loved to go hunting and he was an avid sports fan. Chuck was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church where he taught Sunday School and participated in the choir and consistory. Family meant the world to him, and he will be deeply missed by many.