PLAIN—Gerry Lee Rosenbaum, age 64 of Plain, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 13, 2022. Gerry and his wife, Kathy had recently retired after nearly forty years of farming on Gerry’s family century farm. They built their new home on land with a clear view of the family farm from their back deck.

Gerry was born March 8, 1957 to Jeanette and Robert Rosenbaum. He married Kathy Luther on September 25, 1976 and together they raised four children on the farm working with them. Mourning the loss of their dad are Gerald (Ashley), Darin (Stacy), Justin (Tania) and Dana (Leroy Bratland). Greatly missing their “Papa” are his grandchildren: Makenzi, Taiten, Hunter, Keeley, Jolette, Mason and Ariat. He loved his four-legged son, Oreo, and his grand fur babies.

Gerry is further survived by his siblings: Bob (Rita), Charlotte Ribbke, Robin (Phil Zimmerman), Mark (Jeanie); as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. He was blessed with the friendship of two lifelong friends: Kevin Ballweg and Scott Stoehr.

Kathy and Gerry enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida and are part of a community of wonderful friends there too, especially Chrissy and George Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda.

Gerry, without a doubt, was one of the hardest working individuals we have ever known. His lifelong passion was farming. He enjoyed family, Euchre, taking tours on his mule, hunting, fireball whiskey, and Miller High Life – but not necessarily in that order!

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. No burial is being held.