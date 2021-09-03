 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerth, Elaine Amy
0 entries

Gerth, Elaine Amy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

IRON RIDGE - Elaine Amy Gerth, of Iron Ridge, passed away, at the age of 84, on Sept. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Hartford, daughter of George and Amy (nee Wuesthoff) Wegener. She married Gene Gerth on May 22, 1957. Early on in their marriage, she helped Gene on the farm. She made many friends when she worked at ER Wagner, in Hustisford, and for a short time she managed K-Mart in Hartford. Her true calling was to minister her faith at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and at County Line Lutheran Church in Markesan. She was a devout wife and loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gene, of 64 years; her loving daughter, Cathleen (David) Germain; her six precious grandchildren, Kasie, (Dolores) Keel, Kurtis Keel, Eric Gertin, Mindy (Tim) Harwood, Shelby (Clayton) Shields, and Kelly Kluewer; and her brother, Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Wegener. Also surviving are 10 precious great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, N572 County R, in Lebanon, Wis. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at church. The Rev. Daniel Repp will officiate. Interment will be held at Hustisford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the churches she served, Our Savior's Lutheran Church or County Line Lutheran Church, would be appreciated.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family.

Gerth, Elaine Amy

Elaine Amy Gerth

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News