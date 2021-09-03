Gerth, Elaine Amy

IRON RIDGE - Elaine Amy Gerth, of Iron Ridge, passed away, at the age of 84, on Sept. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Hartford, daughter of George and Amy (nee Wuesthoff) Wegener. She married Gene Gerth on May 22, 1957. Early on in their marriage, she helped Gene on the farm. She made many friends when she worked at ER Wagner, in Hustisford, and for a short time she managed K-Mart in Hartford. Her true calling was to minister her faith at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and at County Line Lutheran Church in Markesan. She was a devout wife and loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.