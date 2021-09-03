Gerth, Elaine Amy

IRON RIDGE - Elaine Amy Gerth, of Iron Ridge, passed away, at the age of 84, on Sept. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Hartford, daughter of George and Amy (nee Wuesthoff) Wegener. She married Gene Gerth on May 22, 1957. Early on in their marriage, she helped Gene on the farm. She made many friends when she worked at ER Wagner, in Hustisford, and for a short time she managed K-Mart in Hartford. Her true calling was to minister her faith at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and at County Line Lutheran Church in Markesan. She was a devout wife and loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gene, of 64 years; her loving daughter, Cathleen (David) Germain; her six precious grandchildren, Kasie, (Dolores) Keel, Kurtis Keel, Eric Gertin, Mindy (Tim) Harwood, Shelby (Clayton) Shields, and Kelly Kluewer; and her brother, Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Wegener. Also surviving are 10 precious great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, N572 County R, in Lebanon, Wis. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at church. The Rev. Daniel Repp will officiate. Interment will be held at Hustisford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the churches she served, Our Savior's Lutheran Church or County Line Lutheran Church, would be appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)