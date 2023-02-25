Oct. 23, 1932—Feb. 24, 2023

COLUMBUS—Gertrude Edith Thelen, 90, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Gertrude was born on October 23, 1932, in Columbus to Henry and Frances (Bell) Konkel.

Gertrude is survived by her two daughters: Debbie (Joe) Altschwager and Cindy Green; her son, Bill (Karen) Fritz; three sisters; two brothers; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Larry Green.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and cremation is to take place.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.