Oct. 23, 1932—Feb. 24, 2023
COLUMBUS—Gertrude Edith Thelen, 90, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Gertrude was born on October 23, 1932, in Columbus to Henry and Frances (Bell) Konkel.
Gertrude is survived by her two daughters: Debbie (Joe) Altschwager and Cindy Green; her son, Bill (Karen) Fritz; three sisters; two brothers; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Larry Green.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and cremation is to take place.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)