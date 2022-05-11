Gertrude "Gerty" Kahlow

WAUPUN—Gertrude Elaine Kahlow, age 91 of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Larson House in Columbus, WI.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 16, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
Memorial fund may be established to Heartland Hospice, N6650 North Rolling Meadows Drive, Ste 1, Fond du Lac, WI or Larson House, 550 River Road, Columbus, WI 53925.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
