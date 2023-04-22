BARABOO—Gertrude “Gerty” Hart, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the age of 102. The fifth child in a family with seventeen children, she learned to be a cheerful, willing helper at an early age.

She enjoyed people, traveling and cooking. During her nine years in Baraboo, she made many friends at Corson Square, Trinity Episcopal Church, the Baraboo Area Senior Center, and Senior Exercise.

Always active, she loved walking, especially along the path beside the Baraboo River. Originally from South Milwaukee, WI, she lived in Neillsville, WI for almost a year before moving to Baraboo where she was delighted to discover cousins and reconnect with that branch of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, her daughter, Carol (Bill, deceased), and all her brothers and sisters. She’ll be greatly missed by her daughters: Sharon Addy (Gordon, deceased) and Dawn Bayley (Bob, deceased); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Dave Mowers officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

No flowers or plants, please. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Heart Association would be appreciated. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.