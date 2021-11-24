 Skip to main content
Geschke, Sherry L. (Lewis)
Geschke, Sherry L. (Lewis)

HORICON - Sherry L. (Lewis) Geschke, age 74, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her home in Horicon.

Sherry was the daughter of Rex and Bonnie (Bell) Lewis, born on Nov. 1, 1947, in Rhinelander, Wis. She was united in marriage to Charles H. Geschke on Aug. 9, 1997, in Juneau. She had worked at Mother's Day Restaurant in Horicon.

In her spare time, Sherry loved to travel with her children and her sisters.

Sherry is survived by her children, Dani (Dave) Hansen of Beaver Dam, Penny (Shannon) Bamke of Hustisford, and Guy (Tina) Theodozio of Beaver Dam; her eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sisters, Candy (Charles) Bettinger of Rhinelander and Linda (Larry) Terzinske of Rhinelander. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and her sister, Judy.

A private family graveside service is being planned.

Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for the care and support shown to Sherry and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Homes in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.

