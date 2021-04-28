Gessner, Ethel A. (Hass) Ciolkosz

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Ethel A. (Haas) Ciolkosz Gessner, 93, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully with her seven children by her side on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.

Ethel was born July 19, 1927, in Thorp, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Banderob) Haas.

On July 19, 1943, Ethel married Rudolph Ciolkosz, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Thorp, for 53 years and later married James Gessner on Dec. 16, 2005, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls, for 13 years.

Ethel was a member of Notre Dame Church and worked in the Notre Dame School cafeteria.

Ethel was a stay-at-home mom most of her life. After raising her family of seven, her love of children was filled by caring for other families. She always cherished the special bond she had with all of them.

Ethel is survived by one son, Ralph (Claudia) Ciolkosz of Rio; six daughters, Charlene (Vic) Kervina of Chippewa Falls, Sharon McHugh of Mosinee, Nancy (Perry) Cunningham of Holcombe, Kim Ciolkosz of Woodbury, Minn., Julie (Leigh) Darrow of Chippewa Falls, and Wendy Ciolkosz of Minneapolis, Minn.; one brother, James (Tommye) Haas of Burlington; one sister, Marion Hull of College Station, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.