Getschman, Lyle D.

BARABOO—Lyle D. Getschman, 90, entered eternal life on July 1, 2021.

Lyle was born in Baraboo on Nov. 13, 1930, the eldest son of Schuyler and Treva (Lange) Getschman. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marjorie M. McMillen, on Feb. 7, 1953.

Lyle served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 and was stationed in Germany in the Aircraft Maintenance division. Upon returning stateside, Lyle worked for the Beloit Corporation, Machine Division, before returning to Baraboo. Later he was employed by Flambeau Corporation in the tooling department where he worked for 39 years. He became Tooling Manager, a position he had for 25 years. He also served as an advisor for the Machine Tool Division of MATC-Madison.

Lyle loved Belgian draft horses and raised many teams over the years. He and his sons were regular participants in the Great Circus Parade in Chicago, Milwaukee and Baraboo for 25 years with their teams of Belgians. This family event on Milwaukee’s lakefront created a lifetime of memories for his five grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Belgian Draft Horse Corp. of America. Marge and Lyle developed Pinehaven Bed and Breakfast which they ran for 23 years.