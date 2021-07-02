 Skip to main content
Getschman, Lyle Dean
Getschman, Lyle Dean

Lyle Dean Getschman

BARABOO - Lyle Dean Getschman, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Meadows Care Center on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services are pending, and a full obituary will appear at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Getschman, Lyle Dean

Lyle Dean Getschman

