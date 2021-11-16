ALTOONA - Ray passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2021. He was born May 29, 1941, in Baraboo, Wis., to Rodney and Jessie Getschman. Ray lived and worked in Baraboo his entire life until 2020, when he moved to Altoona, Wis. He moved with his daughter, Renee, whom he had been living with since a stroke in 2019. They moved to be closer to Renee's daughter and son-in-law.

Ray worked at Farmers Union Co-Op, Allen Steele Co. and Baraboo Concrete. He was also a member of Baraboo Elks Lodge #688.

Ray married Kay Standiford in 1974; she preceded him in death in 2018.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Renee; granddaughter, Kelsie (Shawn) Schmidt; and also siblings, Donald, Helen Standiford and his twin brother, Rex. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jon Hart; and siblings, Rodney Jr., Glen and his wife, Jan and brother-in-law, Jim Standiford.

Ray will be missed by his family and three little dogs who enjoyed snuggling on his lap.

There will be no service.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycreamtion.com.