Gher, Lucille

SAUK PRAIRIE - Lucille Gher, age 83, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis. She was born April 21, 1937 in Washington Township, the daughter of Agon and Clara (Meyer) Gudenschwager. Lucille was united in marriage with Larry Gher on July 15, 1962 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Lucy was a very loving wife and mother, who cared very deeply for her family and friends.
She, alongside her husband, Larry, grew many beautiful flowers, produced a large garden, and then canned many of the vegetables and made a great deal of jams and jellies. She enjoyed playing piano and organ. Lucy was known for the many wonderful dishes she made, green bean and cheeseburger casseroles, angel food cakes for birthdays and her famous peanut sticks, a family tradition at Christmas time! In her last years while living at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk Prairie, she enjoyed playing bingo, having her hair done, reading, watching and seeing family on Facebook, watching the birds outside her window, working on word searches and crosswords and watching Hallmark movies. She always enjoyed and appreciated when family and friends would come to visit with her.
Survivors include her sister Caroline McCauley of Richland Center and brother-in-law Dean Pfaff of Sauk City; three children: Joyce (H. Adam) Steinberg of Lodi, David L. (Terri L.) Gher of Hillpoint, Kenneth A. Gher of Baraboo; seven grandchildren: Courtney (Doug) Noonan, Nicholas Gher, Cameron Gher, Joshua Gher, Ashley Gher, Sarah Steinberg and Emma Steinberg; two great grandchildren: Benjamin Noonan and Abraham Noonan; sisters-in-law: Gyneth Erdman (friend Larry) of Columbus, Marlene Riggs of Reedsburg; brother-in-law LaVerne (Diane) Gher of LaValle; other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Agon and Clara Gudenschwager, her husband, Larry Gher, her sister, Violet Pfaff and brother-in-law, Milford McCauley.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at 1:30 p.m. Reverend Tim Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hillpoint following the funeral.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic that we are currently dealing with right now, the Gher Family prefer everyone that attends to wear a mask for the safety and wellbeing for all. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you at the funeral home when you arrive. Also, for the safety of all, the Gher Family has decided not to hold a luncheon after the burial at the cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)