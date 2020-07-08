Gher, Lucille

SAUK PRAIRIE - Lucille Gher, age 83, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis. She was born April 21, 1937 in Washington Township, the daughter of Agon and Clara (Meyer) Gudenschwager. Lucille was united in marriage with Larry Gher on July 15, 1962 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Lucy was a very loving wife and mother, who cared very deeply for her family and friends.

She, alongside her husband, Larry, grew many beautiful flowers, produced a large garden, and then canned many of the vegetables and made a great deal of jams and jellies. She enjoyed playing piano and organ. Lucy was known for the many wonderful dishes she made, green bean and cheeseburger casseroles, angel food cakes for birthdays and her famous peanut sticks, a family tradition at Christmas time! In her last years while living at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk Prairie, she enjoyed playing bingo, having her hair done, reading, watching and seeing family on Facebook, watching the birds outside her window, working on word searches and crosswords and watching Hallmark movies. She always enjoyed and appreciated when family and friends would come to visit with her.