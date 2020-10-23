Gibbs, Kenneth W.

Ken was born July 15, 1946, in Fox Lake, Wis., the son of Russell and Loma Phelps Gibbs. Ken attended Fox Lake schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1964. On Oct. 9, 1965, he married Sharon Golz in Waupun. Throughout Ken's working years he was employed by Jung Seed in Randolph and Pierces Grocery in Fox Lake, owned Gibby's Grocery in Reeseville, worked for Trek Bicycle in Waterloo and Madison, was employed at Pepsi in Windsor, Wis., and worked at John Deere in Horicon, from which he retired in April of 2018. On Oct. 17, 1998, he married Sandra Albedyll in Hillsboro, Wis. They resided in Lowell, Wis., all of their married lives.