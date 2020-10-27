Gibeaut, Larry M.

BARABOO - Larry M. Gibeaut, age 69, of King, formerly of Baraboo, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. There will be a visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. A private family service will follow. Military honors will be accorded by the Reedsburg Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)