Gibeaut, Larry M.
Gibeaut, Larry M.

BARABOO - Larry M. Gibeaut, age 69, of King, formerly of Baraboo, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. There will be a visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. A private family service will follow. Military honors will be accorded by the Reedsburg Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.

Gibeaut, Larry M.

Larry M. Gibeaut

