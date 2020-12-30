Gibeaut, Rodney S. "Rocky"

Rocky is survived by his wife, Karen, of 44 wonderful years; daughters, Shawn (Jason) Schlieckau and Danielle (Ed) Dease; grandchildren, Alex, Destiny, Zoie, Aleah, Sully and Shanna; his mother, Anita Gibeaut; his brother, Ron (Carol) Gibeaut; and his extended Clark family. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Gibeaut; and his brother, Larry Gibeaut.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Pastor Debbie Sammons officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.