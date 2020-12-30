Gibeaut, Rodney S. "Rocky"

REEDSBURG - Rodney S. "Rocky" Gibeaut, age 66, of Reedsburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after a short but tough battle with cancer.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Karen, of 44 wonderful years; daughters, Shawn (Jason) Schlieckau and Danielle (Ed) Dease; grandchildren, Alex, Destiny, Zoie, Aleah, Sully and Shanna; his mother, Anita Gibeaut; his brother, Ron (Carol) Gibeaut; and his extended Clark family. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Gibeaut; and his brother, Larry Gibeaut.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Pastor Debbie Sammons officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)