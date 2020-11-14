Gibson, Beverly

BEAVER DAM - Beverly J. Gibson, age 84, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Beverly was born on Aug. 29, 1936, in the town of Oak Grove, to Erwin and Gertrude (Rupnow) Krahn. She attended grade school in Oak Grove and graduated from Juneau High School in 1955. She received her RN degree at Walter Memorial School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill.

Beverly married Howard Gibson on Sept. 27, 1958, in Oak Grove. She used her nursing skills in Chicago, St. Paul and Beaver Dam. In early 1980, Beverly started work as a bailiff at the Dodge County Court House, retiring in 2016. Beverly enjoyed working with miniatures, crewel work embroidery and gardening. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Jodi Paspalofski (Tom Rasmussen); son, Thomas (Karen) Gibson; grandsons, Eric and David (Abby) Paspalofski; great-granddaughter due to arrive in 2021; former husband, Howard Gibson; sisters, Marjorie Heuer and Marlene (Albert) Schoenwetter; sister-in-law, Geneva Krahn; brother-in-law, Donald (Bonnie) Gibson; special companion and friend, Peter H.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.