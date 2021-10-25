Gibson, Howard D.

Howard was born in the town of Lowell on Oct. 23, 1936, the son of Kenneth and Erma (Reinhard) Gibson. He was a 1956 graduate of Juneau High School and began working for the railroad. In 1957 he joined the United States Army, proudly serving his country until his discharge in 1963. He was married to Beverly Krahn on Sept. 27, 1958. After his service, he went to work as an instructor for Kiekhaefer Mercury Corporation. He then started his own business and ran Gibson’s Outdoor Shop for over 50 years. After selling the business, he continued to work and repair small engines for family and friends.