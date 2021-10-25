Gibson, Howard D.

BEAVER DAM—Howard D. Gibson, age 84 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Howard was born in the town of Lowell on Oct. 23, 1936, the son of Kenneth and Erma (Reinhard) Gibson. He was a 1956 graduate of Juneau High School and began working for the railroad. In 1957 he joined the United States Army, proudly serving his country until his discharge in 1963. He was married to Beverly Krahn on Sept. 27, 1958. After his service, he went to work as an instructor for Kiekhaefer Mercury Corporation. He then started his own business and ran Gibson’s Outdoor Shop for over 50 years. After selling the business, he continued to work and repair small engines for family and friends.
Howard is survived by his children, Thomas (Karen) Gibson and Jodi (Tom Rasmussen) Paspalofski; grandchildren, Eric Paspalofski and David (Abbie) Paspalofski; great-grandchild, Teagan; brother, Donald (Bonnie) Gibson; sisters-in-law, Marlene (Albert) Schoenwetter and Geneva Krahn; stepchildren, Russel Brandenburg, Krystal (Brian) Larson, Charles Brandenburg, and Sujen Brandenburg; step-grandchildren, Erin, Katherine (Jared), Melinda (Yury), Karen (Travis), Sylvia (Joe), Jessica (Jeff), Clinton (Heather), Kendra (Cory), Gabriella, Josiah (Kerri), and Jeremiah; step-great- and great-great-grandchildren; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Erma Gibson; Beverly Gibson; siblings, Ralph (Pat) Gibson and Virginia (George) Gessert; brother and sister-in-law, Donald Krahn and Marjorie (Roland) Heuer; longtime companion, Annabel Brandenburg; stepchild, Cindy Geddes; and other relatives.
In honoring his family’s wishes, a private family service will be held.Cornerstone Funearl & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)