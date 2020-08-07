Giese, Kevin M.

IRON RIDGE - Kevin M. Giese (fondly known as "Toad" to many), age 56, of Iron Ridge, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
Kevin was born the son of Rodney and Rita (Liegl) Giese on Sept. 11, 1963, in Beaver Dam. Kevin was a 1982 graduate of Mayville High School. Kevin had worked for Napa Auto Parts in Mayville for many years as a sales manager. Kevin had a love for the outdoors and a passion for all things hunting and fishing. Family was important for Kevin and he treasured his role as an uncle and cherished the time spent with his nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered as 'Uncle Buck' who had a world famous fish fry. Kevin sometimes had tough demeanor but was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was quick to laugh, had a joke or smile for everyone and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.
Kevin is survived by his father, Rodney of Beaver Dam; his siblings, Jeff Liegl of Browsville, Denice (Gary) Sternat of Lomira, Roxann (Cesare) Mazzolari of Iron Ridge, Tammy (Robert) Haugen of Iron Ridge, and Kim (Andy) Hanke of Mayville; his nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Jessie), Danielle (Matt), Chad, Corissa (J.J.), Tyler, Erica (Dan), Cody, Alia, Brady, Kendra (Dominick), Stacey (James), Brock (fiancée Kasey), and Bryce; and his great nieces and nephews, Mitchell, Matthew, William, Jackson, Adela, Emerson, Preston, Collin, Rory, Dax, Victoria, and Declan with another boy due in December. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita.
A memorial gathering for Kevin is pending at this time.
Koepsell Funeral Homes is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
