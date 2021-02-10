Giese, Kristina

BEAVER DAM - Kristina M. Giese, age 32, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Kristina is now with the love of her life, Josh DeMeuse, and her grandfather, Kenneth Giese. She was a devoted nurse at Hope Health and Rehabilitation. She always saw the good in people and believed in second chances. She was an animal lover and owned two adorable dachshunds and rescued another.
She is survived by her mother, Lori Puetz; stepfather, Mike Puetz; brother, Bradley Puetz; sister, Katie Puetz; grandmother, Mary Giese; and aunt, Lisa Hiebing (Scott).
If desired, memorials in Kristina's name may be directed to Dodge County Humane Society.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
