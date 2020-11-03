Giese, Rodney Allen

Rodney played baseball in his younger years, and was a heck of a pitcher. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He made sure to teach all of his children how to hunt and fish. He loved his country music (the old time Willie Buck Owens, etc). He enjoyed taking road trips with his late wife Rita, playing cards with friends and family and trips to the casino with loved ones. Rod loved watching sporting events on TV; especially the Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. He looked forward to visits and spending time and reminiscing with loved ones. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his humor and his kind and loving heart, and occasionally popping his dentures out to make you laugh.