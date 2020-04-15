Giles E. Meyer, 88, Necedah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Giles E. Meyer, age 88, of Necedah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Giles was the son of Edward and Barbara (Meyer) Meyer and was born on March 26, 1932, in Dupue, Ill.

Giles served in the US Army, 424th Field Artillery Battalion, and served in the Korean War. He later married Alice “Blondie” Ghiloni on Aug. 1st, 1958 in Dubuque, Iowa. Giles worked at Fort McCoy for 33 years doing assorted jobs there and retired in 1996. Giles and Alice owned and operated The Welcome Inn Tavern (also known as The Chicken Coop), in Necedah until they sold it in 1974.

His initials along with his 10 siblings were G.E.M. His mother said all her children were her gems.