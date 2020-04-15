Giles E. Meyer, 88, Necedah

Giles E. Meyer, age 88, of Necedah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Giles was the son of Edward and Barbara (Meyer) Meyer and was born on March 26, 1932, in Dupue, Ill.
Giles served in the US Army, 424th Field Artillery Battalion, and served in the Korean War. He later married Alice “Blondie” Ghiloni on Aug. 1st, 1958 in Dubuque, Iowa. Giles worked at Fort McCoy for 33 years doing assorted jobs there and retired in 1996. Giles and Alice owned and operated The Welcome Inn Tavern (also known as The Chicken Coop), in Necedah until they sold it in 1974.
His initials along with his 10 siblings were G.E.M. His mother said all her children were her gems.
Giles is survived by his children, Frederick (June) Meyer of Necedah, Tammy Meyer of Necedah, Darlene (Don) Dammen of Necedah, LeRoy Hobart of Nekoosa, Lawrence Hobert of Wisconsin Rapids; a sister, Gila Risberg of Maylene, Ala.; 13 grandchildren, Dale Meyer, Brandon Meyer, Ryan Kraus, Ethan Kraus, Dean Dammen, Denise Cunningham, Kim Groener, Patrick Dammen, Kim Becker, Connie Potter, Ron Hobart, Don Hobart and Jessica Gauthier; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Meyer; his wife, Alice “Blondie” Meyer; brothers, Garth, Grant, Gerald, Gene, Gale; sisters, Grace, Garnet, Gladys, Gloria; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Hobart; great-grandson, Andrew Dammen; and step-granddaughter, Kendra Russell.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors and a Celebration of life are pending with dates to be announced. The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
