Gillette, Dan

BARABOO - Dan Gillette, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his Baraboo home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Dan, son of Frank and Lorraine (Dries) Gillette was born May 13, 1960. He attended LaFollette High School and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Business. On Sept. 2, 2000, Dan married the love of his life, Michelle. Together they loved their community, including those in Isla Mujeres. They lived life to the fullest-traveling, love of cars, snowmobiling, outdoor activities, and animals. Dan was a beloved husband, father and friend that will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 20 years, Michelle; children, Erin, Matt and Bella; siblings, Fred (Ellie) Gillette, Paul (Jean) Gillette, Marianne (John) Taylor, Dave (fiancée, Sherry) Gillette; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In the words of his oldest brother, Dan was admired for his discipline, work ethic, ingenuity, and versatility. He was modest despite his successes. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies, Inc. (BREATHE); Al Ringling Theatre; islaanimals.org; and islakids.org. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

"Because today, today at least, you're you, and that's enough."