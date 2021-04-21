Gillingham, Albert

BEAVER DAM - Albert John "AJ" Gillingham, age 66, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

AJ was born on Oct. 23, 1954, in Ripon, the son of Albert Wayne and Vesta Jeanne (Clark) Gillingham. He worked at Sensient in Juneau for over 40 years. An avid reader and competitive Scrabble player, AJ also enjoyed playing golf, gardening, and canning pickles. He loved his cat, Miri, and was a Star Trek fan.

AJ is survived by his siblings, Jane (Delmar) Winning of Beaver Dam, Lyndel (Clark) Sheerar of Mondovi and Paul (Mary) Gillingham of St. Francis; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.

A private family memorial service for AJ will be held and inurnment will take place at Richland Center Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.