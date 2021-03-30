Ginn, Lori J.

BEAVER DAM—Lori J. Ginn, age 61, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

The funeral arrangements are pending and a full obituary will follow.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.