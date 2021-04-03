Ginn, Lori J.

BEAVER DAM - Lori J. (Grahn/Rich) Ginn, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021, surrounded by family, following her hard-fought battle with cancer.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on April 11 from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. at the CHAPEL OF THE ARCHANGELS, located at 839 Madison Street in Beaver Dam.

Lori Jean was born on July 15, 1959, in Beaver Dam, to the late Nelson "Jim" and Theodora "Teddy" (Schaffer) Rich. She lived in Beaver Dam most of her life and was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1977. She will be remembered by many as a barber and hairstylist at various salons throughout the area and her most recent position at Higher Grounds Coffee Shop as a barista.

Lori had a love for arts and crafts, gardening, and canning. She also enjoyed coffee dates and painting nights with her friends. She was especially passionate about cooking for family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.