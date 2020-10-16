 Skip to main content
Gitzinger, Philip John
Gitzinger, Philip John

BEAVER DAM - Philip John Gitzinger, age 79, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in his home in Goodyear, Ariz. He was born on July 17, 1941, in Hartford, Wis., to Herbert and Kathleen Gitzinger.

He graduated from ASU and went on to become the Partner in Charge of the Western Region of the accounting firm KPMG. "Small town boy makes good in corporate world."

Phil was instrumental in providing the means to granting a little boy's wish with the Make-a-Wish foundation. Philip was a proud father of four and was a coach for his children's baseball, softball, and ice hockey teams.

Philip is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; his daughters, Debra Reames and Kathryn Card (Mike); as well as his sons, Thomas and Todd Gitzinger; his sister, Gail Swan (David); his sister-in-law, Francis Beilfuss; and his nephews, Jeff (Jackie), and John (Sue) Beilfuss. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and too many close friends to mention individually.

