Gladys E. Tucker, age 89, of Beaver Dam

Gladys E. Tucker, 89, formerly of Burnett passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Gladys was born the daughter of Alex and Esther (Zietlow) Pieper on April 9, 1930, in Burnett. She was married to Melford Tucker on Nov. 10, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett. Gladys was employed with Maysteel in Allenton. Gladys enjoyed gardening and admiring her flowers that she grew in Burnett.
Gladys is survived by her sons, Leslie (Linda) Tucker of Boyd, Minn. and Robert (Linda) Tucker of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Nicole (Barry) Dykstra, Joseph (Amanda) Tucker, and Ashley Tucker; six great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melford; her son, Shaun Tucker; and her siblings: Reuben Pieper, Grace Frank, and Alexa Pieper.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at North Burnett Cemetery in Burnett.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
