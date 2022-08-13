Gladys Katheryn Marini

Aug. 14, 1923 – Aug. 10, 2022

BARABOO—Gladys Katheryn (Gomon) Marini, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, just four days before her 99th Birthday at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.

Gladys, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Bisch) Gomon, was born August 14, 1923, in Baraboo. She graduated from Baraboo High School and attended Miss Brown’s Secretarial School in Milwaukee. She retired from the Reedsburg School District Central office where she worked as a Bookkeeper for over 20 years.

On November 5, 1942, she was united in marriage to Frank Marini at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1995. Gladys and Frank made their home in Rock Springs for almost 50 years. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe and visiting with friends.

Gladys was an avid reader. Family was very important, and she tried to attend all the family gatherings and reunions.

Gladys is survived by her children: Rita Bates of Madison, Michael (Dianne) Marini of Sheboygan, Julie (Mark) Liegel of Menomonie; nine grandchildren: Tim (Karen) Bates, Dan (Cynthia) Bates, Charlie (Ina) Bates, Sarah (Cale) Schueffner, John (Tamara) Marini, Andy (Kim) Brei, Kati (Geoff) Bares, Karla Bakkum, Jill Bakkum; 11 great-grandchildre:, Persephone Bates, Eli Schueffner, Isaiah Schueffner, Sophia Marini, Fiona Marini, Ella Brei, Mia Brei, Evelyn Bares, Bianca Bares, Leo Bares and Patrick Bares; sister, Elaine Pellet; brother, Bernard (Beverly) Gomon; son-in-law, Richard Harrison of Baraboo.

In addition to her husband, Frank and her parents, Arthur and Rose Gomon, Gladys was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Salvatore and Bilitama Marini; daughters, Janice Bakkum and Monica Harrison; grandson, Matthew Liegel; sisters, Betty Gomon, Henrietta Marini and Vera Dwars; son-in-law, Ronald Bakkum; along with several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church where Gladys was a lifelong member. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the family to be distributed to various charitable organizations.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for the excellent care provided to Gladys. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.