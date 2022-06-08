Sept. 16, 1927—June 6, 2022

WAUPUN—Gladys Louise Miescke, 94, of Waupun, passed away June 6, 2022 at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Louise was born September 16, 1927 in Corbin, KY, the daughter of Albert and Arzetta Schad Rucker. Louise was raised in New Albany, IN where she graduated from high school. On October 30, 1948 she married Lester Miescke in Horicon, WI. Following their marriage the couple owned and operated Miescke’s Truck Farm in Horicon. Louise was also employed at Guptill’s Dodge, Chrysler, and Plymouth Auto Sales in Horicon. She was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon until moving to Waupun in July of 2007. Louise was also a member of American Legion Post 157 Auxiliary in Horicon. After moving to Waupun, she became a member of Waupun United Methodist Church where she was a member of its Bethany Circle, Rachel Circle, and the Sit & Sew Group.

Louise is survived by two children: Charles (Sara) Miescke of Louisville, KY and Janet Bloedow of Waupun; four grandchildren: Wendy (Ryan) Zafris of Houston, TX, Adam Bloedow of Waupun, Tom Miescke of Louisville, KY, and Michael (Jen) Miescke of Louisville, KY; and three great-grandchildren: Finnegan, Preston, and Olive.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Lester in 1994; brother, Louis Rucker; son-in-law, Mark Bloedow; sister, Betty Guptill; and sister-in-law, Olivene Rucker.

Funeral services for Louise Miescke will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.