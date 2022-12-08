May 21, 1928—Nov. 29, 2022

NEW LISBON—Gladys M. Loging, age 94, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Gladys was the daughter of Peter and Alice (Nelson) Thorson and was born on May 21, 1928, at home on the farm in rural Kendall. Gladys was 1 of 11 children: Adele, Alma, Leora, Arlene, Maxine, Doris, Geneva, Orville, Sylvan and Marlyn.

Gladys was raised in the Kendall area, where she attended grade school at Rocky Run and graduated from Kendall High School in 1946.

Gladys worked at Camp Williams as a Secretary for two years. When Rusty went into the Mobil Oil Business, Gladys worked in the home taking phone orders for delivery and doing the bookwork until retirement in 1988. Gladys was united in marriage to Russell “Rusty” Loging on June 5, 1948, at Fountain Lutheran Church in Kendall. Rusty and Gladys were married for 54 years before Rusty’s passing in 2002.

Gladys enjoyed bowling, loved to sing and play the organ, enjoyed card clubs with friends, taught Sunday School, was a member of the church choir, Altar Guild and was involved with the Ladies Aid. She was also involved in the PTA and the Firelites-New Lisbon Fire Department.

Most of all Gladys enjoyed family gathering and reunions, they were very special to her. Gladys was known as Florence Nightingale for her many visits to Crest View and for visiting many of her friends in their home and always bringing cookies.

Gladys is survived by her children: Dennis (Carla) Loging of Camp Douglas, Debra (Robert) Dziewior of Mauston; grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Voigt of Wisconsin Dells, Stacy (Andy) Berry of CO, Brad (Fiance Shae Clark) of New Lisbon, Jennifer (fiance Gary Barr) Barnes of Mauston, and Bethanie (Mike) Goodenough of Wisconsin Rapids; great-grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda) Loging, Madyson Voigt, Gabrielle Driggs, Nicholas Barnes, Jacob Barnes, Beau Loging, Ariana Goodenough, Scout Berry, Fletcher Berry, and Aspen Berry; step-great-grandchildren: Caleb (Taylor) Goodenough, Alyssa Goodenough (Mackenzie); along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Russell “Rusty”.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 208 Allen Rd., New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Jason Zuehlke presiding. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.