Jan. 26, 1941—Feb. 13, 2023

NECEDAH—Gladys P. Randall, age 82, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at her son, Ronald’s home in Babcock, WI. She was born on January 26, 1941 in Rockford, IL to Roger and Hazel (Ramsdall) Smith.

She was united in marriage to Rodney “Pa Pa” Randall on October 1, 1977 in Belvidere, IL. Gladys worked for many years in Illinois as a Nurses Aide for Grandview Manor, and later worked in Necedah for Best Power and Freudenberg-Farnum Sealing Products.

She enjoyed playing cards, going shopping, and going for rides with her family and friends. More than anything, she loved her family very much and will be sadly missed by them.

Gladys is survived by her children: Ronald (Sue) Randall, Richard (Rachel) Randall, Rodney (Rhonda) Randall, Randy (Connie) Randall, Vicki Brown, Terry (Bob) Cassidy, Tina Puffenbarger, Tracy (Robyn) Pearson, Ted Pearson, and Thelma Pearson; along with 28 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Flora (Joe) Anderson; brothers: Buzzy (Pat) Smith, Roger Smith, Bobby (Dodie) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Hazel Smith; husband, Rodney “Pa Pa” Randall; daughter, Trixie Bardell; sisters: Marilyn Akins and Charlotte “Cookie” Taylor; and a son-in-law, Jim Brown.

Funeral Services for Gladys will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial will follow at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.