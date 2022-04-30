Gladys Schmoldt

Gladys Sadie Marie Schmoldt was born on January 8, 1923, in Lowell, WI, to Fredrick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt. She was raised on the family farm and continued to care for it in her later years. Gladys is remembered for singing on the way out to the barn to milk the cows. She loved to wood carve and would meticulously carve Santas. She worked for many years at Brandt Manufacturing and later at Lutheran Homes in Oconomowoc, until her retirement. Gladys was a lifelong member of United Church of Christ in Lowell.