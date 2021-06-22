Glander, Stuart Sr.

Stuart was a man of many skills and trades. He worked for Rochester Concrete Products. After his father, Edgar, retired, Stuart took over the family dairy farm. Stuart completed his working years being a pool technician for Neuman Pools in Beaver Dam. His customers became his friends, whom he kept in contact with after retirement. During retirement, Stuart became the "dirt man," delivering topsoil and decorative stone to area customers for Glander Transit Decorative Stone and Landscape Supply. His days were also spent watching the birds, deer, turkeys and so many other forms of wildlife at his home. Stuart was a man of few words, but his knowledge was great and he was happy to share it with anyone that asked.